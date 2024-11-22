Liberty Coal launches R600m illegal mining damages claim

LIBERTY Coal said on Friday it had launched a R600m damages claim in the High Court against Kego Mining which it alleges illegally mined its Optimum Coal mine.

About 900,000 tons were mined by Kego mining between 1 April 2023 and March this year. Most of the tons were mined during the time a preservation order was in place at Optimum, Liberty Coal alleged.

The preservation order, obtained by the National Director of Public Prosecutions on 23 March, 2022 while it pursued a forfeiture order related to the period when the Gupta family ruled the roost. In January the NDPP settled with Liberty which will pay the Criminal Asset Recovery Fund R461m, according to a report on the matter by News24.

Liberty Coal said the NPA ordered Kego Mining to stop mining in September last year “… a demand which Kego Mining blatantly ignored”.

“In a flagrant breach of the Preservation Order and not withstanding illegal mining activities in contravention to the MPRDA, Kego mining ignored the NPA appointed Curator’s demands, thereby interfering with the performance of his functions and powers,” said Liberty Coal.

It added that the funds earned by Kego during this time could have been used to “rehabilitate the mine, pay off Optimum Coal Mine’s creditors in terms of the Business Rescue Plan, benefit the employee or community trusts or pay Liberty Coal’s obligations to the NPA in terms of the settlement of the forfeiture proceedings”.

Liberty Coal has previously stated it faced major financial pressure related to keeping Optimum Mine in production while not having permits to export its coal. Legal costs, the cost of preserving its export allocation and the NDPP settlement also weighed heavily.

In March, Liberty Coal and Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT), the privately owned export handling facility, crossed swords when it was claimed Optimum Coal was being unfairly treated. According to reports RBCT was allegedly demanding additional conditions be met by Liberty Coal fearing Optimum Coal was not sufficiently capitalised by shareholders to meet operating expenses.

RBCT and Liberty Coal subsequently settled their differences.