Endeavour declares record final dividend

By
David McKay
-
Ian Cockerill, CEO, Endeavour

ENDEAVOUR Mining announced a record dividend of 57 US cents per share or $140m following improved cash generation in the second half of its 2024 financial year. This takes the total dividend to 98c per share or a payout of $240m in total.

Including $37m in additional share buybacks, total returns were $277m, the equivalent of $251/oz produced, the company said today in a fourth quarter and full year update.

Ian Cockerill, CEO of Endeavour said the decision to pay the record final dividend was owing to a recent cash injection and low leverage. The company is targeting adjusted Ebitda to net debt of 0.57x against a year-end ratio of 0.60x.

Endeavour had a strong fourth production quarter. Gold output was 34% higher at some 363,000 oz compared to the previous third quarter. As a reult, all-in sustaining costs came down 11% to $1,140/oz for the fourth quarter.

But on an annual basis, Endeavour’s production disappointed, coming in at 1,1 million oz at AISC of $1,220/oz, the latter above the guided range. This was owing to higher costs at Sabodala-Massawa in Senegal, higher power costs and higher royalty costs due to the improvement in the gold price last year

Despite this, shares in the company gained 3.5% in London on Thursday taking gains to 6% for the year. On a 12-month basis, shares in Endeavour are 13.6% higher.

For the 2025 financial year, Endeavour is targeting higher production in the range of 1.11 million to 1.26 million oz – an increase year-on-year of 157,000 oz or 15% – owing to an expansion at Mana mine, higher production from Sabodala-Massawa following its recently completed BIOX expansion, and a full year of the newly commissioned Lafigué mine.

AISC is guided to $1,150-1,350/oz.

“As we increase production by up to 15%, maintain stable costs and significantly reduce capex, driving higher free-cash flow generation, our goal is to further increase returns to shareholders this year, through supplemental dividends and an increased commitment to share buybacks,” said Cockerill.

Get our free daily news alerts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR