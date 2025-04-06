Copper 360 CEO says firm has “turned a corner”

COPPER 360, a start-up copper miner operating in South Africa’s Northern Cape, said it had “turned a corner” as it sought to meet production targets.

“We’ve turned a corner with Rietberg’s commissioning, and my priority is to ramp up production efficiently,” CEO Shirley Hayes told Business Times at the weekend.

Copper 360 expected to hit steady state production target at 40,000 tons a month this year and to double production in the next two, said Business Times.

Its mining rights cover 19,000 hectares north of Springbok and it holds 12 copper mines, some with developed infrastructure. It began production in 2023 by processing historical waste from old mines such as O’kiep, using its solvent extraction-electrowinning plant to produce copper cathode.

“That was our foundation, generating a few million (rands) in revenue. This recycling approach allowed us to generate early cash flow while preparing for the next phase,” Hayes said, in reference to the Rietberg underground mine.

The newspaper said that Copper 360 expected to break even and deliver capital appreciation for its shareholders in 2025. “Cost control is key. We’re optimising resources and streamlining processes to boost margins. I’m also pushing our cluster mining model, bringing more of our 12 nearby prospects — like Jubilee and Homeep-East — online to diversify output and reduce risk,” said Hayes.

Hayes became the group’s chair in May 2024 and took over as CEO in December. She ventured into the business after she was retrenched from a granite quarry.