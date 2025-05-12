Alphamin registers first tin from Bisie since restart

ALPHAMIN Resources Corp. said on Monday it had restarted production at its Bisie tin mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The mine produced 1,290 tons of contained tin between April 15 and May 11, and achieved targeted processing recoveries.

This was after mining was suspended in March as as insurgent military groups bore down on the operation. The unrest related to heavy fighting between the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) and a coalition of rebels led by the Rwanda-backed M23 group.

The restart at Bisie began with ore stockpile processing at the Mpama North plant, followed by the Mpama South plant coming online on April 19.

Mining operations have been progressively ramping up, with underground blasting and ore transportation initiated during the last week of April, the company said. It is currently working to increase mine development rates to meet planned production targets, it said.

A significant milestone was reached on May 9, when the first fully documented and export-approved tin concentrate shipments departed by truck, signaling a return to full commercial operations.

Alphamin said previously contained tin production was 17,324 tons in the 12 months ended December, a 11% year-on-year increase. The company had targeted at 20,000 tons – roughly 6% to 7% of world production – for this year once ramp up of the processing plant processing Mpama South ore was complete.

Shares in the company are just under a fifth lower so far this year.