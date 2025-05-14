Zelenskiy stake in Northam Platinum is fake news

A VIDEO circulating on social media claiming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy purchased a majority stake in Northam Platinum is fake news, said Reuters citing a statement from the South African mining company.

The counterfeit video, which mimics South Africa’s public broadcaster SABC News, falsely alleges Zelenskiy acquired a 51% stake in Northam Platinum through two companies: Herley Traiding Ltd and Maltex Multicapital Corp.

“This report is completely false,” Northam Platinum representatives said. The company dismissed the video as “an April Fools’ joke” in communications with Reuters.

The deceptive footage features a purported interview with a mine worker at Northam’s Zondereinde facility claiming employees were informed of new Ukrainian ownership. Northam Platinum clarified that no such ownership change has occurred.

Zelenskiy’s office also denounced the report, telling Reuters it was an “absolute fake.”

Northam Platinum’s most recent shareholder analysis from June 2024 identifies only two major beneficial owners: South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation at 20.09% and Royal Bafokeng Investment Holding Company at 8.68%.

Northam Platinum said that Johannesburg Stock Exchange regulations require public announcement of any significant stake acquisitions, and no such notifications regarding Ukrainian investment have been made.

Northam Platinum emphasised the importance of verifying information from official company channels rather than relying on unsubstantiated social media content.