Mozambique graphite shipments restart after election violence

AUSTRALIAN mining firm Syrah Resources has resumed operations at its Mozambican graphite facility following months of disruption caused by post-election unrest, said Bloomberg News in a report on Wednesday.

The company confirmed production restarted last month at its Balama mine, with shipments now underway from Pemba port. A second cargo is scheduled before September’s end, marking the end of a suspension that began in December.

Syrah had invoked force majeure provisions to halt deliveries after deadly civil disturbances erupted following Mozambique’s contested elections. The legal mechanism allows companies to suspend contracts during uncontrollable circumstances.

The resumption comes as a relief for US supply chain security, given American government backing worth nearly $250m through the Development Finance Corporation and Department of Energy. One upcoming shipment will serve unnamed American customers.

Graphite remains strategically vital for battery production, with China currently controlling global supply chains. Syrah maintains a supply agreement with Tesla dating from late 2021, providing material from its Louisiana processing plant using Mozambican feedstock.

Company shares have surged over 40% since mid-July when President Trump announced plans for substantial anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese graphite imports.

Meanwhile, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo indicated imminent progress on reviving TotalEnergies’ suspended $20bn gas project, which was abandoned four years ago due to Islamist insurgency.