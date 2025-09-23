Tshisekedi says Congo will not auction minerals

THE Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has insisted his country will not “auction” its vast mineral wealth to the US, despite ongoing negotiations for a strategic partnership similar to arrangements already established with China.

Speaking in New York on Monday, Tshisekedi was quoted by Reuters as saying Congo remained committed to developing its mining sector through partnerships rather than simply selling raw materials.

“We will be working in the development of the mining sectors, developing the value chain, developing infrastructure with a particular emphasis on energy,” he said.

The statement comes as the Trump administration seeks to attract billions of dollars in Western investment to eastern Congo, a region rich in critical minerals including tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper and lithium. These materials are essential for technology and renewable energy sectors, making Congo strategically valuable to global powers, said Reuters.

Tshisekedi indicated Congo has signed a strategic partnership with China and is currently negotiating similar arrangements with the US, though he provided limited details about either agreement, said Reuters. The partnerships appear focused on value-added processing rather than raw material exports.

The mineral discussions occur alongside efforts to resolve ongoing conflict in eastern Congo through a US-mediated peace deal signed with Rwanda in June. However, Tshisekedi said the accord has failed to halt fighting, with Rwanda allegedly continuing support for M23 rebels despite withdrawal promises.