Militants blockade fuel supplies to Mali mine

MALI’S military has halted approximately 70 fuel tankers bound for Allied Gold’s Sadiola gold mine following an al Qaeda-affiliated group’s blockade on fuel imports to the landlocked nation, Reuters has reported.

Fuel stocks are depleting at the remote facility, situated 650 kilometres from Bamako, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

A Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin spokesperson announced the blockade in early September, declaring: “We are telling all traders who import diesel and petrol into Mali, whether from Ivory Coast, Guinea, Senegal or Mauritania, to stop doing so until further notice.”

The militant added that authorities were “persecuting people, closing their petrol stations and cutting off fuel to villagers under the pretext that they are supplying jihadists”.

Armed forces have detained numerous tankers destined for Sadiola in Diboli near the Senegalese border, whilst others remain in Kayes, approximately 75 kilometres north of the mine, awaiting military escort, said Reuters. Three tankers successfully reached the site under armed convoy this week.

Mining companies frequently endure weeks or months securing military protection due to limited availability, the newswire said.

Last month, insurgents destroyed at least 40 fuel tankers when attacking a convoy of over 100 vehicles travelling to Bamako. In May, militants targeted a convoy transporting heavy mining equipment to Sadiola.

Mali’s military government, which seized power through 2020 and 2021 coups, faces mounting pressure from militant groups analysts say are attempting to encircle Sahel region population centres.