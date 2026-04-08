Zimbabwe sets conditions for lifting lithium export ban

ZIMBABWE will impose export quotas on lithium concentrates and require producers to commit to local processing facilities before it lifts a suspension on unprocessed mineral exports, the mines ministry has told the country’s mining chamber.

Reuters reported that Africa’s largest lithium producer halted exports of concentrates and other unprocessed minerals on February 26, citing alleged malpractices and leakages. In a letter dated April 2 and seen by Reuters, the ministry set out conditions for resumption including mandatory publication of annual financial statements and adherence to labour, safety and environmental standards.

Individual export quotas would be communicated to each producer, the letter said, while written commitments to establish lithium sulphate processing plants before January 1, 2027, were also required. A 10% export tax on lithium concentrates will remain in place until a full ban on concentrate shipments takes effect that same month.

Zimbabwe’s lithium sector is dominated by Chinese companies including Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, Sinomine, Chengxin Lithium Group, Yahua and Tsingshan Holding Group, whose collective presence has reinforced China’s grip on global battery metal supply chains. In 2025, Zimbabwe exported 1.128 million tons of lithium-bearing spodumene concentrate to China, representing roughly 15% of China’s total lithium concentrate imports for the year, said Reuters.

Huayou has already built a $400m plant to process concentrates into lithium sulphate, an intermediate product refined into battery-grade lithium hydroxide or carbonate. Sinomine and Yahua have announced similar processing investments at their Zimbabwean operations.

The Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe did not respond to requests for comment, the newswire said.