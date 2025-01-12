Suspended Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa starts fightback

AN online petition supporting the reinstatement of suspended Exxaro Resources CEO Nombasa Tsengwa had been signed by more than 100 employees, said Business Times in a report on Sunday.

The petition comes as Tsengwa launched a lawsuit with the Pretoria High Court, requesting that her suspension be declared unlawful and lifted, according to a report by News24 on January 10. The case, filed with the Pretoria High Court, is scheduled to be heard on 28 January, said News24 citing Tsengwa’s lawyer.

The court has also agreed to seal the files to prevent certain confidential information from becoming public, said News24.

Tsengwa was suspended by Exxaro in December pending the outcome of an independent investigation into allegations related to workplace conduct and governance, and amid an exodus of key executives and employees.

At the time Exxaro chair Geoffrey Qhena said the board viewed the allegations and investigations seriously, but made no presumption on its conclusion. Law firm ENS was retained to probe the allegations that include accusations of bullying and intimidation.

Tsengwa is also accused of failing to implement Exxaro’s strategy to diversify away from coal. Riaan Koppeschaar, Exxaro’s director of finance, is the acting CEO.

Sonwabise Mzinyathi, acting chief investor relations and liaison officer, told Business Times Exxaro “has received an online petition created by an anonymous user of an online petition platform, expressing support for the suspended CEO. The petition has 129 supporters; however, their identities and status cannot be verified”.

Exxaro has more than 6,900 employees.

Citing an unnamed source, Business Times said employees had been intimidated into supporting the petition.

Mzinyathi said Exxaro aimed to conclude investigations as quickly as thoroughness allowed. “It’s not appropriate or fair to those involved to comment further at this time. The company’s actions will be informed by the outcome of these investigations; and these will be communicated in due course,” she said .

The employees who left include the head of coal operations include Kgabi Masia, who was suspended while on a work trip to Switzerland.

Others are Vanisha Balgobind, former executive head of human resources; Hemuna Bhola, who replaced Balgobind in an acting capacity; and Roland Tatnall, who was MD of Cennergi, Exxaro’s renewable energy business; Alex de Angelis, executive head of strategy; Bathabile Ponu, chief internal auditor; and Louis Retief, executive head of information management.

Company secretary Andiswa Ndoni is on suspension, while chief investor relations officer Ling-Ling Mothapo was placed on garden leave before eventually leaving the organisation.