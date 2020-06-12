B2Gold doubles dividend as gold price trades $200/oz higher than firm’s 2020 assumption

B2GOLD declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.02 US cents a share which will take its full-year payout to $0.08c/share.

This doubles the maiden dividend declaration in November of $0.04/share annually which was to be paid out quarterly. The move is an indication of the strength of the world’s gold producers generally notwithstanding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on an earlier assumption of a $1,500/oz gold price for 2020, B2Gold expected to generate cashflows from operating activities of more than $700m for the current financial year. The gold price is currently $1,732/oz.

PwC said in its Mine 2020 report on Thursday that based on the world’s largest 40 mining companies, balance sheets were robust whilst dividend payments were at a five-year high in 2019. “Cash dividends to shareholders were $55bn, up by 25% from 2018. The average 2019 dividend payout ratio was 78%, and the average dividend yield was 4.3%,” it said.