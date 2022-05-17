Sibanye-Stillwater could offer unions “a back door” to end 10-week gold strike, says CEO

SIBANYE-Stillwater would provide unions with “a back door” in order to end the strike at the firm’s gold mines which will have run for 10 weeks on Thursday.
“They need to find a back door to step out of. We will help them, but it’s not about increasing the number,” said Froneman of Sibanye-Stillwater’s last offer of a R850 per month increase for entry level employees.
In the past mining companies have offered unions an ex-gratia payment or restructuring the agreement such that union demands are met in its final year. There was also the option of constructing a longer pay agreement term such as five years.
“We have been through this for nine or 10 months,” he said of wage negotiations. “You shouldn’t go into a strike unless you are absolutely sure that you are not going to infringe on the rights of your members.
“It’s incumbent on the unions to find a solution to their own problems. We will help them but it’s not about raising the number,” he said.
Froneman said his company was not under pressure to conclude a deal with unions at its gold mines as it could survive a strike “for years and years”.
“But that’s not what we are trying to do. We are extremely concerned about the fact our employees are not receiving their pay,” he said.
Employees had been back-paid their salaries to end-March despite the no work no pay rule that exists in South African law, but employee cash funds were depleting, he said.
“My executive feels that we are doing the wrong thing because by paying back pay you provide striking workers to go on longer,” said Froneman. “But that is not the point. We have done a poll and about 85% of our employees accept this wage offer.”
Sibanye-Stillwater amended its previous final offer to an increase of R850 more per month for entry-level Category 4 miners for each of the three years of the proposed agreement. The offer amounted to a 7.8% increase to the basic wage in year one, 7.2% in year two and 6.8% in year three.
Froneman said there was no moving from this point despite the fact unions were asking for R1,000/month wage increase for entry level employees.
The strike has a negative impact on our family well-being now. It must come to an end.
Who’s fault is it?? Idiots for striking!
Why don’t you go and interview the miners
I am so glad they are sticking to their guns. Too long the unions have degraded the SA mining industry into a speck of dust of what it used to be. The strikes are killing the economy and this government does nothing about it. I just wish they’d stopped paying them because as reported, this will fuel the strike to last longer. Sibunye should look into automation and get rid of a bulk of the workforce.
Miners should agree this 85%because now many families are hungry
We are leader less in this country, the modern slave masters are enriching themselves at the expense of cheap Labour…. it’s about time poor people rise up…
Stick to your guns Neal, workers and Unions need to again realise that striking in a country with 40%+ unemployment is beyond stupid. Unions need to break up and be banned.
Where is gold mines,and if I know a area rich in rodeum and irdoem how can I submit samples to see if that is what it is
People are about to lose their houses and cars let alone school fees for kids. This is too much they must end this and just accept the offer, because what they are doing is not helping anyone instead people are going to lose their jobs in the end and they might end up even losing the same offer that is on the table.
Look at the bigger picture lerato. We are not fighting for R200. We are fighting for a better life for our children. You are crying about loosing a house and a car. Your kids a loosing their future. I mean if our kids can get proper education. Proper education I mean private school. What can happen when they finish school. We can have engineers accountants and doctors. A proper future for this country. But because the money we are earning can’t sustain that we are raising another slaves to work for fronemans kids in the future. Look at the bigger picture
No work, NO pay!!!! Stick to this please or we will always return to this!
This thing if frustrating because there is nothing going on some family members are hungry cabanga ngelani abantwana. I’m sure union members have something to feed their families pay transport for kids to school while workers are suffering accept this 850 it’s better than nothing and things go back to normal
Azilime ziy’entsheni ningajiki I’m 100 % behind u
Sibanye stillwater has values they call them cares values. But clearly those value are for the workers not basic principles of sibanye. If shareholders and the ceo respect these value they would care about the future of their employees. How can the ceo get R300 000 000 as a bonus and fail to give their employees R1000 increase. The salary the employees are getting right now can sustain their basic needs. They can’t afford to buy grocery,a house and take their kids to proper school. So sibanye want us to be their slave and and our kids as well. They don’t want a black child to get a proper education cause if they do no one will go and dig their gold tomorrow. They want a black child to be a slave forever.
Hi I wonder what does there president say about this strike now
No industry enjoyed profits like mining. Give your kids some sweets bathong!