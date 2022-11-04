Gold Fields says Yamana bid “strategically superior” following rival $4.8bn offer

GOLD Fields said a counter-bid for Yamana registered today by Pan American Silver Corporation and Agnico Eagle Mines underpins the value of its own offer which it said was superior to its rivals.

“As we have always said, the complementary nature of Yamana’s assets in the Gold Fields family will create significant near-term and long-term value for all shareholders,” said the South African firm’s CEO, Chris Griffith.

“As a result, it is clear that Gold Fields’ offer remains strategically and financially superior to the joint offer with lower operational and execution risk and higher sustained returns, given Gold Fields enjoys the free cash flow, balance sheet profile and technical capabilities to unlock the full potential of Yamana’s assets,” he added.

Nonetheless, Yamana’s board said in a statement that the joint Pan American Silver/Agnico Eagle offer – consisting of cash and stock totalling $4.8bn – was superior to Gold Fields’. Gold Fields’ bid is a scheme of arrangement in which it offered 0.6 of its shares for each Yamana share held.

But Yamana also continued to recommend Gold Fields’ offer whilst setting the South Africans five business days to submit a new offer that itself would constitute a superior offer.

In terms of the joint Agnico-Eagle, Pan American Silver offer Pan American would buy Yamana’s shares for $1bn in cash and 153.5 million sharess while Agnico would contribute 36.1 million of its shares. Yamana shareholders would therefore receive $1.0406 in cash, 0.0376 of an Agnico Share and 0.1598 of a Pan American Share for each share held.

Agnico-Eagle is Yamana’s joint venture partner in Canadian Malartic which would be 100% consolidated under its proposal.

Gold Fields’ shares surge

Shares in Gold Fields closed over 11% higher on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange – perhaps the surest sign yet of investor sentiment on its bid for Yamana which has received a mixed reception since unveiling on May 31. US-listed shares of Yamana surged 18% to $4.81 a share by midday in New York. Shares of Pan American Silver fell 5.4% while Agnico Eagle rose 3.9% in US trading.

