Body count continues to rise at disused Stilfontein mine

THE body count continues to rise as the standoff between illegal miners and the South African government at the disused Buffelsfontein gold mine near Stilfontein in the North West province nears an end.

According to a report, which has been published in a number of newspapers on Wednesday, 60 bodies have now been retrieved.

“On day two of operations, a total of 106 alive illegal miners were retrieved and arrested for illegal mining. Fifty-one were certified dead,” police said in a statement. Nine bodies had been removed the previous day, said the newswire in a report in the Gulf News.

Police have voiced fears that hundreds more could remain underground, but at a visit to the site Tuesday, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu declined to estimate how many could be there. “There is no way on earth anyone can come and say: ‘I know for certain that there are so many’,” he said. “Every number that we have here is an estimate, is a guess.”