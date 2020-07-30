Kelvin Dushnisky resigns from AngloGold, Ramon appointed interim CEO

KELVIN Dushnisky, CEO of AngloGold Ashanti, has resigned from the South African gold producer in a shock development barely two years into the job.

No reason was given for his departure. Christine Ramon, CFO of AngloGold, has been appointed interim CEO from September, the month Dushnisky’s resignation is effective.

AngloGold said Dushnisky would remain in Toronto “… to spend time with his family”, but would be available to assist the group with a smooth handover until February 28.

Dushnisky said he enjoyed the challenge of running AngloGold during which time he streamlined the firm’s asset base, selling its South African assets and helping to bring the re-engineered Ghana mine, Obuasi, back into production.

“I would like to thank Kelvin for his role in advancing our strategy, and wish him the very best for the future,” AngloGold Ashanti Chairman Sipho Pityana said.

Dushnisky, who returned to Canada following the South African government’s hard lockdown measures in March, ends his AngloGold career on a high. Shares in the company have more than doubled in the last 12 months.

AngloGold said it would embark on a “comprehensive recruitment process” to find a new CEO. It would seek strong leadership skills and industry experience.

Ramon, who has been at AngloGold for six years, was previously CFO of Sasol, the South African petrochemicals group. Before that, she was CEO of Johnnic Holdings.

Ian Kramer, currently senior vice president of group finance at AngloGold, will assume the role of interim CFO for the duration of the transition period.

“Looking ahead, the board and executive management have maintained a clear set of near-term priorities, including safe navigation of the Covid-19 pandemic, prioritising the welfare and safety of our people and the support of healthcare systems in host communities, while also ensuring continued operating improvements,” said AngloGold in a statement.