Centamin delivers on interim dividend in sign equilibrium restored following Endeavour bid

CENTAMIN is to pay an interim dividend of six US cents per share, equal to 68% of free cash flow, following a strong operating period ended June in which the gold price received by the UK-listed firm came in 27% higher at some $1,657 per ounce.

The payout represents an innovation for the firm which normally pays year-end dividends. The change was largely to provide investors with “certainly” after repelling a takeover by Endeavour Mining at the end of last year. Endeavour’s proposed takeover valued Centamin at £1.48bn – about £900m less than the company’s market capitalisation now of £2.4bn.

Production increased 9% to 256,084 oz in the six months putting the company on track for full year guidance of 510,000 to 525,000 oz at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $870 to $890/oz. The AISC for the period under review was 899/oz.

“This operational delivery has enabled us to benefit from the recent strength in the gold price,” said Martin Horgan, CEO of Centamin in a statement. The company had “navigated’ the risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, even though Egypt has one of the highest infection rates of the disease in Africa.

Centamin mines gold from a single asset, the Sukari gold mine, situated in Egypt’s Eastern Desert near the Red Sea.

“Combined with our disciplined cost management and unhedged, debt-free balance sheet, Centamin has generated meaningful free cash flow leading to a 50% increase in the interim dividend to 6 US cents per share,” Horgan said.

Centamin reminded shareholders that for the second half of the year, the payout would adjust for a step-change in profit share with the Egyptian government, a shareholder, from the current 45-55 split in favour of Centamin to a 50:50 share.

Centamin would also incur higher capital expenditure in the current six months. It would spend a minimum of $100m of the guided full-year spend of $150m to $170m. Some $114m was distributed to the Egyptian government in the period after which Centamin posted adjusted cash flow of $102m for the six months.

Net income to shareholders increased 280% year-on-year to $74.8m and basic earnings per share was 6.49 cents compared to 1.71c/share year-on-year.

Horgan said the company was on track to report on a study into the life of mine of Sukari which would be published in the second half of the year.

Centamin reported net cash and liquid assets of $367m as at June 30 post payment of its first interim dividend of $69m on May 15. The second will be paid in September.