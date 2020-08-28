Mali political ructions part of solution, not the problem, says Resolute Mining MD

THE political ructions this month in Mali were “part of the solution”, said John Welborn, MD of Resolute Mining, the Sydney- and London-listed gold mining firm.

“We have been watching the protests growing in the past two months, but really from the re-election [of now ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita] last year,” said Welborn.

“It is disappointing to see the impact on our share price … but we have seen this before in 2012,” he said of how political insurrection left Mali’s legal, industrial and supply infrastructure intact. “We are getting fuel, the courts of working, the airport is open. The day to day running of the mine is the same as two weeks ago.”

Resolute’s flagship Syama mine, which returned to full production following a mill outage, is situated in Mali. The company has recently reopened its office in Mali capital, Bamako; it had been closed for a week.

Keita announced on August 19 that he would step down in order to avoid further bloodshed in the country which had been mired in civil strife since he re-election in 2018. His administration faced increased opposition over a rise in jihadist violence and an economic crisis. In July, Keita announced the dissolution of the country’s constitutional court in an attempt to calm unrest.

Resolute reported a $5.2m half-year taxed loss amid noisy financials largely affected by the refinancing of the firm’s balance sheet which included an equity raise, the close out of a royalty stream attached to its Mako mine in Senegal and the sale of Ravenswood, a mine in Australia.