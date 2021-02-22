AngloGold unveils five-fold dividend lift, plots gold production growth to 2025

ANGLOGOLD Ashanti announced a five-fold improvement in the full-year dividend and set out plans for an increase in gold production as it set down a fresh strategy following the quickfire departure last year of its CEO and chairman.

However, the company has not yet fastened down a permanent CEO following Kelvin Dushnisky’s August departure. Sipho Pityana, chairman of AngloGold Ashanti for six years until his surprise December resignation. He was succeeded by Maria Ramos.

“After several years of rationalising our portfolio, we have a clear and credible path to disciplined, high-return growth,” said interim CEO, Christine Ramon in a statement. “We’ve built a solid balance sheet, which allows us to continue self-funding our capital investment while rewarding shareholders.”

AngloGold Ashanti completed the sale of its last remaining South African assets, selling Mponeng and Mine Waste Solutions to Harmony Gold for about $300m.

Headline earnings for the 12 months ended December came in at $1bn, equal to 238 US cents per share which compares to $379m (91 US cents/share) in 2019. The group consequently declared a full year dividend of 48c/share compared to 9c/share last year. In rand terms the full-year dividend was 705c/share (2019: 165c/share).

AngloGold pays out 20% of free cash flow before growth expenditure, a rate it doubled last year. Free cash flow increased to just over $1bn last year. Ramon said in a media conference call today that she was confident the dividend payout was sustainable despite the possibility of the gold price trending lower.

Based on certain organic growth projects, AngloGold Ashanti said it would grow annual production to between 3.2 million ounces and 3.6 million oz by 2025. Production for 2020 totalled 3.05 million oz. Production growth would come mainly from the ramp-up of its Obuasi mine in Ghana and incremental improvements elsewhere in the portfolio. There were also plans to approve the development of greenfield gold prospects in Colombia which it holds in joint venture with B2Gold, a Toronto-listed gold miner.

AngloGold said it had increased ore reserves by six million oz of gold through extensions of existing operations and brownfields exploration, especially at Obuasi in Ghana – by 1.8 million oz – and Geita in Tanzania (1.4 million oz). This more than replaced depletion from mining and extended the overall reserve life of the firm’s portfolio to 11 years,

Commenting in a media call, Ramon said the board understood the urgency of appointing a new CEO. “The board is seized with the matter,” she said.

Plans to change the company’s primary listing – it had previously been part of strategy whilst Dushnisky was CEO – was not an immediate priority. “It could add value at the right time,” said Ramon.