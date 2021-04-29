Base Resources says upgraded Kwale ilmenite output at risk after “severe” Covid-19 outbreak

BASE Resources, the Australian-listed mineral sands producer, said an outbreak of Covid-19 at its Kenyan mine, Kwale, could threaten recently upgraded production guidance for its 2021 financial year ended-June.

The company said ilmenite production could be as much as 50,000 tons greater than the low-end of previous guidance of 270,000 tons whilst zircon output could also be higher as a result of an increase in availability of heavy mineral concentrate at its processing facility. Rutile production guidance was unchanged.

It warned, however, of curtailment or even a halt of mining “at some point in the future due to a severe Covid-19 outbreak on site”. A change in Kenyan government regulations in respect of Covid-19 controls could also threaten guidance. For now, the company had re-introduced work-from-home protocols for non-operational staff.

March quarter production of ilmenite totalled 84,178 tons compared to 78,500 t in the December quarter and 105,035 t in the March quarter of Base’s 2020 financial year. Output of rutile was also higher quarter-on-quarter.

The company sold more ilmenite and rutile in the March quarter capitalising on an improving market for mineral sands. At 97,179 tons, ilmenite sales outstripped the 53,798 tons sold in the December quarter; rutile sales were more than doubled December’s. Mineral sands are used primarily in the production of paint pigments.

Base said global pigment producers recorded a strong recovery over the last two quarters, offsetting the normally weak demand in the first three months of the calendar year.