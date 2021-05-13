Houndé cost escalation, lower gold price dent Endeavour Mining’s Q1 numbers

ENDEAVOUR Mining was on track to meet its 2021 production guidance of between 1.37 and 1.50 million ounces of gold, but its first quarter numbers declined owing to a quarter-on-quarter increase in its all-in sustaining costs (AISC), and a lower gold price.

The outcome for the three months ended March was 50 US cents in adjusted net share earnings which were half of the previous three months. Quarter-on-quarter gold production was flat 347,000 oz. The realised gold price came in at $1,749/oz compared to $1,841/oz in the previous quarter.

The company has guided to AISC of between $850 and $900/oz for the year so the first quarter AISC of $868/oz was virtually slap-bang centre of guidance, but higher than AISC of $803/oz in the previous quarter.

Endeavour said in notes to its quarterly report that AISC increased sharply at Houndé, its Burkina Faso mine – up to $839/oz from $612/oz in the previous quarter – owing to an increase in the strip ratio and lower grade milled. As a result, production slid to 66,000 oz from 101,000 oz in the previous quarter.

Year-on-year, however, the company appears to be in good shape. Newly emerged from an all-action 12 months on the corporate front, the company has higher production, increased growth options through exploration, and a premium listing in London due June.

Sébastien de Montessus, CEO of Endeavour Mining, said the listing would “… broaden our appeal to a wider pool of investor capital, whilst benefiting from the projected increase in indexation demand”.

Endeavour paid a $60m maiden dividend in February following last year’s acquisitions of Teranga Gold and SEMAFO which operate in Senegal and Burkina Faso respectively.

It said in February it had scoped out $635m in new projects in Côte d’Ivoire and Mali which would produce a combined 359,000 ounces of gold a year – about 24% of the group’s current forecast production.

