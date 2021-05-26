AngloGold suspends production guidance at Ghana mine Obuasi as seeks cause of rockfall

ANGLOGOLD Ashanti has suspended production at its Obuasi mine in Ghana indefinitely as it seeks to find the cause of an underground accident last week.

The search for a miner trapped following a likely failure of a pillar is still underway, the company said today, adding that it had also suspended its 300,000 to 350,000 ounce gold production guidance from the mine for this year.

Group production guidance for the 2021 year was estimated to be between 2.7 million and 2.9 million oz at an all-in sustaining cost of between $1,130/oz and $1,230/oz. Production for 2020 totalled 3.05 million oz.

Based on certain organic growth projects, AngloGold Ashanti said it would grow annual production to between 3.2 million oz and 3.6 million oz by 2025.

“Our top priorities right now are the search for our missing colleague and to provide support to his family,” interim CEO Christine Ramon said.