BARRICK Gold maintained gold production guidance for its 2021 financial year despite producing five percent less gold in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. Year on year second quarter gold production was nine percent lower.

The gold miner also kept to its previously announced $750m capital return programme paying out a second $250m tranche in a special 14 cents per share dividend as well as a $0.09c/share dividend for the second quarter.

The reduction in gold output is owing to planned maintenance at Barrick’s Nevada Gold Mines and a mill failure at Carlin’s Goldstrike roaster.

Production for the year is guided to 4.4 to 4.7 million ounces at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of between $970 and $1,020/oz, assuming a gold price of about $1,700/oz. Set against this, second quarter production was 1.04 million at AISC of $1,087/oz, an increase of seven percent quarter on quarter.

Second quarter copper production was three percent higher at 96 million pounds (lbs) which was produced at an AISC of $2.74/lb, a year-on-year increase of 21% in the quarter.

Second quarter net earnings were 24% lower year on year at $411m which included an impairment on Lagunas Norte, a gold mine in Peru that Barrick has agreed to sell. Adjusting for its item, net earnings were 1% higher at $513m quarter on quarter.

On an interim basis, earnings totalled $949m compared to $757m, largely owing to the higher refined gold price of $1,798/oz for the period compared to $1,657/oz for the interim period in 2020. The realised price for copper was also higher at $4,32 per pound ($/lb) compared to $2.53/lb last year.

Adjusted net interim earnings of $1.02bn were $320m higher year-on-year. Barrick ended the period with cash of just over $5bn.