Signs Calderon efficiency drive is taking hold after AngloGold posts strong production quarter

ANGLOGOLD Ashanti reported a strong production and cost control third quarter year-on-year suggesting the efficiency drive implemented by Alberto Calderon – CEO since July last year – is beginning to take hold.

Production increased a fifth to 738,000 ounces driven by the recovery of in output at the group’s Ghana mine, Obuasi. It contributed towards a containment of total cash costs that were 4% higher year-on-year at $966/oz.

All-in sustaining costs improved 6% year-on-year to $1,284/oz in the third quarter of 2022, from $1,362/oz in the third quarter of 2021.

“We are focused on regaining competitiveness versus our peers, and we still have some way to go before we will be satisfied,” said Calderon in notes to the published numbers. In February he implemented a mine-by-mine review in an effort to force down cash costs to sub-$900/oz.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $472m in the third quarter of 2022, from $448m in the third quarter of 2021, despite the lower gold price received.

The company recorded free cash flow of $169m in the third quarter of 2022, versus $17m in the third quarter last year.

More to follow …/