SA gold mines report two fatalities as they ramp up production post COVID-19 lockdown

GOLD Fields reported a fatality at its South Deep mine, west of Johannesburg – the first at the operation in over a year.

The fatality is the second in as many days after Harmony Gold said on Wednesday that an employee had died at its Moab Khotsong mine in the North West province.

The employee was found underground having been reported missing earlier in the day, the company said. Asked by Miningmx for the cause of death, a Harmony spokesperson said it was under investigation.

There had been no fatalities on South African mines so far as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dr Thuthula Balfour, head of health and the Minerals Council South Africa. However, deaths and injuries from mining operations continue to be the scourge of the sector.

Gold Fields said Abel Magajane, a shaft timberman, had succumbed from injuries sustained after falling down a reef ore-pass. The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy had visited the mine to inspect the site of the accident.

The mine had “stood down” all activities yesterday and this morning to brief employees and to offer counselling to those in need of support, the company said in a statement.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased,” said Nick Holland, CEO of Gold Fields. “Management will do everything possible to support them in this hour of need.”