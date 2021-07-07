West African Resources posts fresh production record from Sanbrado in June quarter

WEST African Resources produced 63,610 ounces of gold in the June quarter, a new record as it ramped up its Sanbrado gold mine in Burkina Faso.

Production included 33,480 oz from an underground section representing a 116% increase over its March quarter contribution. The balance of total production came from Sanbrado’s open pits. The company began producing from Sanbrado during 2020, achieving gold output of about 50,000 oz of gold in the fourth quarter.

“The underground ramp-up continued to plan, with gold mined up 116% from the previous quarter to 33,480 oz of gold from 103,550 tons of ore,” said Richard Hyde, executive chairman and CEO of West African Resources. “Solid progress was also delivered by open pit mining and processing underpinning the quarterly production result.”

The company also completed a scheduled mill reline during the quarter. West African Resources is due to post its June quarter numbers on or before July 31.

2021 gold production from Sanbrado has been forecast at between 250,000 to 280,000 oz, mined at an all-in sustaining cost of between $720 to $800 per oz.

Burkina Faso has been plagued by security incursions, largely owing to the presence of growing numbers of jihadists in the Sahel region.

In November 2019, a convoy of five buses travelling to the Boungou mine owned by Canadian firm SEMAFO – since bought by Endeavour Mining – was attacked. It resulted in the murder of 39 people whilst 60 others were injured.