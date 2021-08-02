THERE would be a “steady flow” of payments to those affected by silicosis after an initial R9.1m in compensation was paid, said Tshiamiso Trust.

The Tshiamiso Trust was created to administer R5bn in compensation awarded to mineworkers who contracted silicosis, a lung disease. About 1.3 million people in total have worked in South Africa’s gold mines over the years. Of that figure, about 630,000 worked on the mines that are party to this trust including Harmony Gold and AngloGold Ashanti.

The trust was created following a class action lawsuit that was initiated in 2013.

“We are gratified that the Tshiamiso Trust has reached a point in its development that the deserving gold mineworkers or their dependents, who have suffered so much, are beginning to receive the compensation to which they are entitled,” said Tshiamiso CEO, Daniel Kotton in a statement.

Compensation to the first 100 claimants, following those included in a pilot scheme, ranged from R25,000 to R250,000, the trust said.

Each applicant can only lodge one claim. Settlement amounts will depend on a number of conditions, including the severity of symptoms. They will range from a minimum of R10,000 per claimant to a maximum of R250,000 for claims lodged directly. In exceptional cases, which are likely to be fewer than 1% of claimants, up to R500,000 can be paid.

Kotton said it had taken a while to get the activity of the trust to this point owing to the complexity of the national rollout and in verifying valid claims.

“There have been incidents where individuals with fraudulent intentions have sought fees from claimants while offering to fast track their claims, a capacity they do not have,” said the trust in its statement. “Tshiamiso has consistently warned claimants against falling prey to these individuals, and we continue to do so,” it said.