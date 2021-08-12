PAN African Resources has concluded wage agreements with the National Union of Mineworkers and UASA for their employees working at the mining firm’s Barberton Mines in Mpumalanga province.

The Barberton assets performed well for Pan African for the year ended June 30 increasing gold production 25% to 85,000 ounces – comprising about 42% of total production of around 202,000 oz. Pan African reported gold production of 179,457 oz in 2020. Production for the current (2022) financial year has been guided to about 195,000 oz.

The NUM agreed to an average annual wage increase of approximately 5.6% over a three-year term, effective from 1 July 2021 and terminating on 30 June 2024. In a separate deal, a five year agreement was signed with UASA.

In terms of the UASA deal, there would be an average increase of 5% for the first two years and a subsequent increase of 5% or inflation adjusted as measured by the consumer price index, or whichever is higher and capped at 6%.

For the fourth and fifth years of the UASA agreement, employees will receive an average annual increase of 5% or CPI, whichever is higher, capped at 6%.