Missing workers found following “security incident” at IamGold’s Burkina Faso mine

TWO people employed at IamGold’s Essakane mine in Burkina Faso were located after they went missing following a security incident on Friday, said Mining Journal today.

The incident involved 33 people in three buses and three supply trucks that were on their way to Essakane. A search had been launched for the two people.

“The incident is now resolved, with all employees and contractors involved in the incident accounted for and safe,” IamGold said. It reiterated the site remained secure and options were unaffected. It did not expect a negative material impact on production “at this time”.

The company had temporarily cancelled convoys to Essakane two months ago after a member of the government security force was injured in an attack on two buses travelling to the mine, said Mining Journal.

“The company continues to monitor and assess the security situation and make appropriate precautionary adaptations,” Iamgold said.

“The company is offering support to the personnel involved, colleagues and families and continues to engage with the relevant authorities and other partners in Burkina Faso in connection with security in the region around Essakane and its routes.”

Islamist militants carry out frequent raids in the area near Burkina Faso’s borders with Mali and Niger, Reuters reported, and the country rated poorly in the 2020 Mining Journal Intelligence World Risk Report.

Essakane is expected to produce 390,000 to 400,000 ounces of gold this year, about two-thirds of Iamgold’s forecast 565,000 to 605,000 oz.