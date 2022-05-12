Pan African concludes R50m share buy-back, commissions R150m solar plant

PAN African Resources, the South African gold producer, said it had completed the first phase of its buy-back programme at a cost of R50.3m.

Some 7.57 million shares were bought on the London Stock Exchange at a volume weighted price of 21.67 pence per share. A further 4.26 million shares were bought on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange for an average price of R418,21/share.

“Although it’s a small initial buyback, it signals that the company is prepared to consider share buyback as a means of retuning capital to shareholders, when it is commercial to do so,” said Cobus Loots, CEO of Pan African at the time of announcing the buy-backs in April.

Shares in the company are about 3% higher year to date.

Earlier in the week, the company announced it had commissioned a R150m solar PV plant which would supply electricity its Elikhulu gold retreatment facilities. The plant would save Pan African R100,000 per week in electricity costs at the current tariff.

As a result, plant payback is estimated to take five years.

Pan African also said it was finalising its decarbonisation plans which included construction of a 8MW PV plant which would be built at Barberton Mines during the 2023 financial year. Power supply through battery storage was also being considered.