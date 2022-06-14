Hummingbird says Dugbe mine in Liberia to produce 200,000 oz/year

HUMMINGBIRD Resources said its Dugbe gold project in Liberia, held through its joint venture partner Pasofino Gold, would produce 200,000 ounces a year of gold in the first five years of production.

This was the outcome of a feasibility study undertaken by Pasofino. Pasofino Gold has a 49% stake in Dugbe. The plan between the companies is that Hummingbird will swap its stake in Dugbe for 51% control in Pasofino.

Pre-production capital of $397m was required excluding the cost of a five million ton a year processing plant, according to the study. Pay back would be three-and-a-half years. The feasibility study assumed a gold price of $1,700 per ounce.

The life of mine all in sustaining cost (AISC) is estimated to be $1,005/oz and a $29/t cash cost. A pre-tax net present value of $690m has been imputed to the mine, and a 26.35% internal rate of return post tax at the assume gold price.