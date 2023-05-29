Implats calls for 30MW solar plant tenders at 73%-owned Marula Platinum

IMPALA Platinum’s (Implats’) 73%-owned Marula Platinum has requested tenders for the supply and management of a 30MW solar plant at the Limpopo province operation.

“Security of electricity supply and rising energy prices are material risks for our operation,” said Themba Ngobeni, Marula GM in a statement. “Further, we are committed to contributing towards Implats’ ambitious targets to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the group by 2030. A renewable energy supply will help us mitigate risk and deliver on our commitments,” he said.

Independent Power Producers with engineering, procurement, construction and operating experience have been requested to submit tenders for construction of a solar photovoltaic power plant. Tenders closed on June 26.

The project is to be constructed on land over which Marula has a mining right, and the plant will connect “behind-the-meter”, said Marula.

The Marula mine produced 53,000 ounces in 6E platinum group metal concentrate in the third quarter taking production for the year-to-date to 181,000 oz, down on 197,000 oz produced at the corresponding date in the previous financial year.

Implats is studying plans for a 160MW solar power plant at its Rustenburg operations while Impala Refineries (IRS) is examining a project for construction of a heat and power supply that will eliminate coal as fuel. A $37m, 35MW solar plant is also being constructed at Implats’ Zimplats operations in Zimbabwe, due for completion midway through the firm’s 2024 financial year.

Implats has targeted carbon neutrality by 2050 with a short-term target of a 30% reduction in carbon emissions by its 2030 financial year.

Implats reported total 6E production of 2.35 million oz for the nine months of which managed production totalled 1.74 million oz. The balance comprised joint venture output (396,000 oz) and third party receipts (216,000 oz).