Lucapa CEO Nick Selby announces decision to step down

LUCAPA Diamond Company said it had appointed head of operations Alex Kidman as CEO and MD after Nick Selby announced his intention to step down.

“It is with a deep regret that I find myself having to step back from the role of CEO of this great company due to health reasons just as the company is poised to deliver on the long-

awaited Kimberlite Majority Share and Merlin workstreams,” said Selby in a statement.

Kidman’s appointment is effective November 21.

Selby, who replaced former CEO Stephen Wetherall in July 2023, led Lucapa on a streamlining strategy amid poor market prices for diamonds.

In November, the company shelved a feasibility study of its Merlin prospect in Australia owing to a decline in diamond prices.

The company then opened Angolan authorities to increase its stake in the Lulo Kimberlite Exploration Joint Venture to a 51% majority share from its current 39% holding.

In June this year, the company announced the sale of its 70% stake in Mothae mine to Lephema Executive Transport, a local company that supplies services to the Lesotho operation.

Selby also set about refreshing Lucapa’s board. In April, the company announced it had appointed ex-De Beers head Stuart Brown as its non-executive chairman, replacing Miles Kennedy in the role.

Lucapa also said it had appointed Ronnie Beevor to the board as a non-executive director. Beevor was previously head of investment banking of Rothschild Australia and has served on the boards of mining companies in Australia and internationally.

Shares in the company gained 5% on Friday but the share has been under major pressure for most of this year, registering a 77% decline in value.