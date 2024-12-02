Stilfontein miners waiting on aid despite second court ruling

AID was yet to be delivered to illegal miners operating in the Buffelsfontein mine near Stilfontein in South Africa’s North West province despite a court order allowing charitable organisations to do so.

Community leader Thembile Botman told TimesLive, reported in an article published by BusinessLive, that the aid had not been sent underground yet, and appeals for aid were ongoing. “We’re still busy fundraising or requesting anyone who can assist with aid to come forward,” he said on Monday.

This came as four more miners, also known as zama zamas, resurfaced on Monday morning. Hundreds of miners had been in a two kilometre-deep shaft for weeks when police pounced on them at exit points as part of a campaign to combat illegal mining.

The Pretoria high court ordered on Sunday that affected parties including the North West community safety and transport MEC, police and mineral resources minister to provide aid.

Asked if they had engaged with police yet following Sunday’s ruling, Botman said: “We haven’t engaged with them directly but my comrades are at the shaft right now planning to speak to them. But it’s a direct order.”

Botman said they welcomed Sunday’s interim judgment as they awaited the final outcome from Thursday’s hearing. “Fortunately in South Africa we are governed by the law and the constitution and if a court of law says this is right, I respect that,” he said.