Paladin reopens Langer Heinrich after maintenance shutdown

PALADIN Energy, the Australian-listed uranium development firm, said it had restarted its Namibia mine Langer Heinrich (LHM) following a planned shutdown.

“During the shutdown, routine plant maintenance activities and a number of improvement works were completed,” the company said. “The shutdown also allowed the operation to build its on-site water storage which is expected to provide a buffer to better manage ongoing water balance at the LHM.”

A further mine update will be made with the firm’s fourth quarter production report expected to be on January 22.

In November, Paladin cut uranium oxide production guidance after running into ramp-up problems.

A new production forecast of between three million to 3.5m lbs of uranium oxide (compared to four million to 4.5m lbs previously) has been set by the company. All other guidance, including total costs, had been withdrawn, it added. As of October the cost of production was $44/lb compared to a $28 to $31/lb target set out in June.

As of end-October, with eight months of the 2025 financial year remaining, Paladin mined 826,346 lbs, roughly 18% of the upper end of its guided range and well within the lower end of guidance.

Langer Heinrich was put in mothballs in 2018 amid a low uranium oxide price until Paladin’s current management started its redevelopment four years later. First shipments of uranium from the mine began in July.