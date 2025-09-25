Congo unmoved on cobalt export quota system

THE Democratic Republic of Congo will maintain its recently announced cobalt export quota system with the country’s mining minister ruling out immediate revisions, said Reuters. Instead, the Congo was determined to secure fairer pricing for the critical battery material, the newswire added.

Mining Minister Louis Watum Kabamba told the newswire his government prioritised investments involving increased local cobalt processing to enhance export values, rather than accommodating external pressure over supply management.

“We cannot let other people decide for us,” Watum said during a Reuters interview at a New York seminar organised by the Cobalt Institute. “If there will be a stockpile or not, it is a secondary issue. The most important is to get a fairer price.”

Congo, which supplied approximately 70% of global cobalt demand in 2024, will replace an export ban imposed in February with quota restrictions from 16th October. The system allows miners to ship up to 18,125 tons of cobalt for the remainder of 2025, with annual limits of 96,600 tons in 2026 and 2027.

The quota framework enjoys support from Glencore, the world’s second-largest cobalt producer, but faces opposition from Chinese mining company CMOC, the sector’s leading producer. The total quota falls below CMOC’s production capacity.

“We will not be controlled by the Chinese or by anyone, but ourselves,” Watum added. “A country that supplies 70% of the world’s cobalt has to have a say about price.”

Potential future revisions remain possible though no timeframe has been established. The minister also confirmed the government would continue reclaiming concessions from companies failing to develop mining assets.