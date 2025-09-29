China slashes non-ferrous metals growth targets

CHINA has dramatically reduced its production growth ambitions for major non-ferrous metals over the next two years, signalling a strategic pivot towards efficiency and environmental sustainability rather than volume expansion.

Output of 10 principal non-ferrous metals, encompassing copper and aluminium, is projected to increase by just 1.5% annually during 2025 and 2026, said Bloomberg News citing the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Sunday. The figure represents a sharp retreat from the five percent growth rate outlined in the previous two-year plan.

The reduced targets reflect Beijing’s attempt to balance supply security against industry modernisation and carbon reduction objectives, said Bloomberg News.

Aggressive capacity expansion in aluminium, copper and battery materials sectors has generated recurring oversupply problems and compressed profit margins, prompting government intervention to curb excessive production, it added.

Simultaneously, authorities are prioritising recycling initiatives, with secondary metal output targeted to surpass 20 million tons annually by 2026. The blueprint includes expanded support for recovering materials from discarded batteries, solar panels and other waste products.

The strategy also emphasises technological advancement in premium products, including ultra-high purity metals and sophisticated rare earth materials. Officials said the roadmap aims to strengthen companies’ resilience against foreign trade restrictions whilst enhancing international competitiveness, said Bloomberg News.

The policy marks a significant departure from China’s traditional growth-focused approach to industrial commodities, acknowledging the economic and environmental costs of unchecked capacity additions in the metals sector, it said.