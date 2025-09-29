Newmont unveils new CEO as Palmer set to retire

TOM Palmer will retire from Newmont by December after more than a decade with the world’s largest gold producer, the company said on Monday, in an unexpected leadership transition.

Natascha Viljoen will succeed Palmer from 1 January 2026. Viljoen, who joined as COO in 2023, brings over three decades of international mining expertise from senior positions at Anglo American, BHP and Lonmin, and previously served as chief executive of Anglo American Platinum.

The announcement coincided with rival Barrick Gold revealing the abrupt resignation of CEO Mark Bristow earlier the same day. Bristow had headed the Canadian miner for nearly seven years following its combination with Randgold Resources.

Palmer will depart on December 31, said Reuters in a report on Monday. He will remain as strategic adviser until his formal retirement in March, the newswire added. Palmer joined Newmont in 2014, becoming COO two years later before his appointment as CEO in 2019.

Under Palmer’s leadership, Newmont executed several transformative transactions, including the Goldcorp takeover, the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture and the $17bn acquisition of Australia’s Newcrest, creating a premier global asset portfolio.

Karyn Ovelmen also announced her departure as CFO earlier this year after slightly more than two years at the group. Insider Peter Wexler was appointed interim finance chief.

At Newmont, Viljoen has concentrated on operational matters, portfolio integration and workforce development whilst emphasising safety, operational excellence and environmental sustainability, said Reuters.