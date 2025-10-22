Angola to inaugurate first major copper mine

ANGOLA will shortly commence production at its inaugural large-scale copper mine as the oil-dependent nation seeks to diversify into clean energy minerals, said Reuters on Wednesday.

Mines Minister Diamantino Azevedo announced that the Tetelo facility, owned by China’s Shining Star Icarus, would be inaugurated within days. The $250m operation is projected to yield 25,000 tons of copper concentrate annually during its initial two years, the newswire said.

“I am honoured to announce the inauguration of the Tetelo mine, which will take place in a few days,” Azevedo said at a mining conference in Luanda. “This event will mark the start of production at the first underground mine for this very important metal.”

Operations will commence with open-pit extraction before transitioning to underground mining from the latter half of 2026, he added.

Ivanhoe Mines and Anglo American are also pursuing copper exploration ventures in Angola, said Reuters.

Copper, alongside battery metals including lithium, cobalt and nickel, is regarded as crucial for the shift towards renewable energy sources. The development represents a significant step in Angola’s strategy to reduce its reliance on petroleum revenues by developing its mineral resources sector.