Seriti Green completes R1bn transmission station

SERITI Green has handed over a R1bn transmission station to Eskom after an 18-month construction programme, enabling the first phase of one of South Africa’s largest renewable energy developments to begin feeding power into the national grid.

The Vunumoya Main Transmission Station in Mpumalanga became fully operational this week, allowing 155 megawatts of wind energy from Seriti Green’s Ummbila Emoyeni One Wind Energy Facility to enter the system ahead of the original March 2026 schedule. Power delivery commenced on 28 November.

The transmission infrastructure forms the anchor for a 900MW renewable energy programme that will progressively add further wind and solar capacity to the grid. The station includes 400kV and 132kV infrastructure, a 500MVA transformer, and capacity for additional feeders and transformers.

First-phase power will be wheeled to Seriti Resources, the mining group’s coal division, as part of efforts to decarbonise its operations.

Seriti Green CEO Peter Venn said the energisation positions one of South Africa’s largest renewable projects for long-term impact whilst demonstrating what coordinated delivery can achieve for grid expansion.

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said the project strengthens grid capability to support the country’s clean energy trajectory, noting that such infrastructure proves vital for modernising transmission networks and ensuring reliable low-carbon power supply.

The National Transmission Company South Africa, Eskom’s subsidiary responsible for grid operations, will now operate and maintain the facility as part of the national transmission network.

Seriti Green, part of Seriti Group, develops large-scale renewable energy projects including wind, solar and hydrogen infrastructure. The company focuses on utility-scale developments that support South Africa’s energy transition whilst strengthening grid resilience.

The Mpumalanga location positions the transmission station to support the region’s shift from coal-dependent energy production towards renewable sources as the country pursues decarbonisation objectives.