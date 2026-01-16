Mali industrial gold output plummets on Barrick standoff

MALI’S industrial gold production declined 22.9% in 2025, hit by the prolonged suspension of Barrick Mining’s operations following a dispute over stricter mining regulations, said Reuters citing provisional government figures this week.

The West African nation has been implementing reforms to capture greater value from its mining sector through a code introduced in 2023. A sweeping audit recovered 761 billion CFA francs ($1.2bn) in arrears from mining companies, the government said in December.

However, the tougher rules sparked a two-year standoff with Barrick, with the Canadian company’s Loulo-Gounkoto complex placed under provisional administration before an agreement was reached late last year, said Reuters.

Industrial production fell to 42.2 tons from a revised 54.8 tons in 2024, according to data seen by Reuters. Mali’s industrial gold output peaked at 66.48 tons in 2023.

The Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Mali’s largest producer, reopened in July under a state-appointed administrator but persistent logistical issues limited output to just 5.5 tons in 2025, down from 22.5 tons previously, the data showed.

B2Gold overtook Barrick to become Mali’s biggest gold producer in 2025, delivering 17.5 tons. Allied Gold ranked second with 9.58 tons, followed by Barrick with 5.5 tons.

Artisanal output remained unchanged at six tons. Combined with industrial production, total national output reached 48.2 tons, falling 22.7% short of the government’s 54 ton forecast, said Reuters.