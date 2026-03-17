Guinea weighs bauxite export quotas amid price slide

GUINEA, the world’s largest bauxite producer, is considering introducing export quotas for mining companies as early as this month, said Reuters on Tuesday, citing sources familar with the matter.

The move comes as global prices for the aluminium feedstock have fallen between 20% and 35% from their 2025 highs, while rising freight costs squeeze producer revenues. Benchmark bauxite cargoes from Guinea and Australia were trading at between $60 and $70 a ton on Monday, said Tom Price, head of commodities at Panmure Liberum.

Guinea’s bauxite exports rose 25% in 2025, with more than 70% of shipments going to China. Two industry sources and a government source told Reuters quotas for individual mining projects were under assessment, though no decision had been taken and details remained unclear.

One mining executive said any restrictions would be limited to large producer, said the newswire.

Guinea accounts for more than 40% of global bauxite supply and its government has moved aggressively to overhaul the mining sector, which also holds significant reserves of iron ore, gold and lithium. Freight costs, driven up by the conflict involving Iran, are adding further pressure on producers, Patrice L’Huillier, CEO of state-owned Nimba Mining told Reuters.

Attempts to lift prices by curbing exports could backfire, said Price. Guinea’s export bans of 2024 demonstrated how sharply prices could move if the government opted to control supply through quotas, he said, adding that such measures risked flagging the country as an unreliable supplier and damaging longer-term demand.