Barrick steps up Ebola precautions at Kibali mine

BARRICK Mining has introduced heightened precautions at its Kibali gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Haut-Uele province following an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in the neighbouring Ituri province that has killed at least 131 people.

Citing the company, Reuters said no workers at Kibali had been infected by the virus, but a range of preventative measures for employees and contractors had been implemented.

These include daily temperature screenings and a requirement for all staff and contractors to declare their travel origins to help identify potential exposure. Barrick launched an awareness campaign at the weekend to explain Ebola’s symptoms and transmission risks, with full temperature screening protocols to be in place by May 20, said Reuters.

The Ebola virus, which spreads through bodily fluids, was detected in Ituri province in early May but is believed to have originated in late April. Officials have said the death toll is likely higher than the confirmed figure.

Some Kibali workers come from Ituri province, an employee told Reuters. Specialists have noted that the high levels of mobility across eastern Congo’s mining and trading hubs, including frequent cross-border movement, make containment difficult.

Kibali, one of Africa’s largest gold mines, is jointly owned by Barrick and AngloGold Ashanti with 45% each, and Congo state miner SOKIMO with 10%. The mine produced about 673,000 ounces of gold in 2025, with output projected at between 600,000 and 688,000 oz in 2026.

Previous Ebola outbreaks in Congo and West Africa have disrupted trade, investment and mining operations across the region, said Reuters.