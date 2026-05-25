BHP scales back once critical decarbonisation plans

BHP has shelved key decarbonisation projects at its Western Australian iron ore operations, said Bloomberg News citing reports by the Guardian and ABC’s Four Corners.

The publications drew on internal documents leaked to them which appear to show the miner retreating from climate commitments it once placed at the centre of its long-term strategy.

BHP has suspended a board-approved solar and battery project at its Jimblebar iron ore mine and deferred a 500-megawatt renewable energy and battery system, the publications said. BHP also abandoned plans for a lower-emissions iron ore processing facility that had the potential to cut 1.7 million tons of emissions annually.

A BHP spokesperson said the company had reduced emissions by 36% from its 2020 baseline by mid-2025, with 70% of total electricity consumption now drawn from renewable sources. However, many technologies required to achieve net zero — particularly for heavy earth-moving and bulk logistics equipment — “are not yet ready to be deployed,” the spokesperson told Bloomberg. BHP was running trials of battery-electric haul trucks and locomotives with industry partners, the spokesperson added.

BHP’s pullback reflects a broader trend among major corporations. Rio Tinto, its largest rival, in December cut its projected decarbonisation spending through 2030 to between $1bn and $2bn, down from an earlier estimate of as much as $6bn.

The retreats by mining majors are expected to draw renewed scrutiny from investors and environmental groups concerned that reduced corporate spending could slow the pace of industrial decarbonisation more broadly.