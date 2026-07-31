Mining exports lift odds on South Africa ratings upgrade

SOUTH Africa’s surprisingly strong tax intake has strengthened the case for additional sovereign credit rating upgrades in the coming year, said Bloomberg News citing the views of Goldman Sachs, a bank.

Figures published by National Treasury this week showed corporate tax receipts rising roughly 5.5% on a semi-annualised basis to R385bn ($23.3bn) in June, driven largely by profits from mining exports. That outstripped both the R345bn collected in fiscal 2025-26 and the R364bn the February budget had pencilled in for 2026-27, said the newswire.

Andrew Matheny, an economist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note that the persistent strength of these fiscal figures backs the bank’s view that Moody’s and S&P will both raise their ratings on the country within the next 12 months.

Moody’s currently rates South Africa Ba2, having lifted its outlook to positive in May, pointing to a stronger fiscal position, government commitment to stabilising finances, and headway on economic reform. S&P Global Ratings delivered the nation’s first upgrade in 20 years back in November, citing similar drivers.

Should another increase follow, South Africa’s rating would climb to BB+ from BB, a shift Matheny said would benefit local fixed-income assets that he believed are not yet pricing in an upgrade.

Africa’s largest economy posted a primary budget surplus of 1.1% of GDP for the year to March, beating Treasury’s 0.9% projection.