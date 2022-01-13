CCMA grants strike certificate to unions disputing wages at Sibanye-Stillwater gold division

THE Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration has issued a strike certificate to unions in dispute with Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold division over wages.

According to the Daily Maverick “… the date of the strike is not clear as the four unions involved must meet and agree among themselves”. Unions supporting the strike are the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and UASA.

Unions had no choice but to strike, said Gideon du Plessis, General Secretary of the Solidarity on January 4. “Sibanye is leaving us with no alternative than to commence with a strike balloting process, if they are going to remain on the current exceptionally low offer and their failure to have constructive engagements,” he said.