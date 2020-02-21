AngloGold lifts dividend 57% as CEO Dushnisky kicks off first full year in style

KELVIN Dushnisky ended his first full year as AngloGold Ashanti CEO in high riding-fashion overseeing the firm’s best ever safety numbers whilst the business thrived culminating in a 57% increase in the dividend (74% in rand terms).

“We’re working hard to deliver on our strategy and to capture the wider margin in this strong gold price environment,” he said in notes to the firm’s 2019 results announcement in which production came in at 3.28 million oz at an all in sustaining cost (AISC) of $992/oz. Production of 3.05 to 3.3 million oz at an AISC of $1,040 and $1,100/oz has been forecast for the current financial year.

The dollar gold price was a significant driver of the results. The price received was 10% higher overall in dollar terms at some $1,387/oz helped by a price surge in the second half: at an average price received of 1,469/oz, second half revenues were 21% higher and have since been maintained which bodes well for the current financial year.

The outcome was a 72% increase in full year headline earnings of $379m whilst free cash flow from operations more than doubled to $127m year-on-year. The cash flow could have been better had the company been able to extract cash out of Kibali, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) asset AngloGold shares with Barrick Gold and the government.