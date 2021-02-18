Sibanye-Stillwater approves R6.8bn in gold, PGM projects as focus shifts to capital allocation

SIBANYE-Stillwater declared a final dividend of R9.4bn, equal to 321 South African cents a share, for its 2020 financial year, and said it would switch focus from debt reduction to capital allocation, starting with R6.8bn in platinum group metal (PGM) and gold projects approved by the firm’s board on February 16.

Commenting in its 2020 financial year-end announcement, in which it posted a record full-year attributable profit of R29.3bn, the company said it was now R3.21bn net cash as of December 31 and ready to invest in production growth.

This was following a year of blockbuster improvements in metal prices, PGMs especially where the basket price for platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold was some 83% higher year-on-year, and bringing to an end a period of high indebtedness dating from the firm’s foray into PGM production analysts said prevented the firm’s share from rerating.

New projects include Burnstone, a gold mining development in South Africa’s Mpumalanga province, that Sibanye-Stillwater would spend R2.3bn completing. The other projects are the R3.9bn K4 platinum group metals (PGM) brownfields expansion at Marikana section (formerly Lonmin), and Klipfontein which is an extension of Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kroondal PGM mine, for a capital cost of R66m.

However, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO, Neal Froneman, issued a word of warning to the South African government of which he has been critical in the past.

“The commitment to invest approximately R6.8bn in the three major capital projects approved by the board should not be construed as a vote of confidence in the investment climate in South Africa,” Froneman said in comments to the published numbers.

He added that mining policy and the subdued nature of the business climate in South Africa was, in fact, a major deterrent to new investment at a time when “whispers” of a commodity supercycle were growing in volume. Froneman previously said the company was seeking new investments in battery minerals and gold outside South Africa.

Sibanye-Stillwater identified a number of other, as yet unapproved, new ventures including shaft developments and extensions at Marikana (East 3, M5 project, East 4) and Rustenburg’s Siphumelele 1 shaft development and UG2 extensions. The Bloemhoek project adjacent to the Beatrix mine in South Africa’s Free State and secondary reef projects at Driefontein and Kloof were gold projects also in the offing.