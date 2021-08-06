ANGLOGOLD lowered its full year gold production guidance for its 2021 financial year as the suspension of its Ghana mine Obuasi was extended to the remainder of the year.

Commenting in its second quarter and interim results announcement today, AngloGold Ashanti forecast production of 2.45 million to 2.6 million ounces for the year, a reduction of 300,000 oz. All-in sustaining costs would increase to between $1,240 and $1,340/oz from previous guidance of $1,130 to $1,230/oz.

AngloGold shut Obuasi in May following a fatal accident resulting from a pillar failure. It said it would scour the mine for signs of fundamental engineering risk. Development work had been restarted and production would be incrementally phased in towards the end of the financial year, the company said.

There were other headwinds including significant staff turnover at its Brazil and Argentina operations, lower grade recoveries across mines owing to a combination of factors such as Covid-19 absenteeism and reinvestment activities. This was prevalent at the firm’s Geita, Tropicana and Iduapriem mines.

Costs were also negatively impacted by the conversion of tailings storage facilities (TSFs) to new structures in Brazil. This programme would now cost between $120m to $130m from a previous estimate of $70m to $80m.

Despite these issues, AngloGold Ashanti approved the payment of a $0.06 US cents per share interim dividend despite lower interim basic earnings which came in at 86c/share, a 5.5% year on year decline.