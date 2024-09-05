Harmony posts record free cash flow, but sticks to dividend policy

HARMONY Gold generated record operating free cash flow of R12.74bn for its 2024 financial year ended June but it opted against a special dividend for shareholders ahead of major capital spend in the coming years.

“We have got a number of prospects that we are pushing ahead on including the deepening of Mponeng in South Africa,” said outgoing CEO Peter Steenkamp. “But we think 20% (of net free cash generated) is a good return,” he said.

Steenkamp, who leaves the company after nine years in December, was commenting following the publication of the firm’s full year results in which it posted full year share earnings of R13,86 per share, a 78% year-on-year improvement.

The improvement year-on-year was owing to higher grades, 6% higher gold production which came in at 1.56 million ounces, and a higher gold price – up 16% to about R1.8m per kilogram or $1,999/oz. The gold price is currently trading at $2,496/oz.

In addition to Mponeng, which is projected to cost R7.9bn, Harmony expects to embark on the development of its Eva Copper project next year once it has completed the optimisation of a feasibility study. According to a study by the project’s previous owner Copper Mountain, Eva Copper would require pre-production development capital of about $597m. Harmony paid $170m in cash up front for Eva Copper.

Harmony said today it also expected to incur a 3% increase in stay-in-business capital in the current financial year as it accelerated development rates.

There was no mention of Steenkamp’s successor. “The process is far along and there are still four months to go before the end of the year,” said Steenkamp. “But it’s up to the board,” he added.