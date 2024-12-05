Mali issues warrant of arrest for Barrick CEO

Mali’s military-controlled government has issued an arrest warrant for money laundering against Barrick Gold Corp. CEO Mark Bristow, said Bloomberg News.

This development comes amid an escalating dispute over mine revenues in the West African nation, the newswire said

The authorities in Mali are also seeking to arrest Abbas Coulibaly, the general manager of the Canadian mining company’s Loulo-Gounkoto complex, said Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

This is the latest turn in an increasingly acrimonious standoff between Mali’s military junta and miners such as Barrick. Four Barrick employees were last week charged and arrested in Mali.

In November, Resolute Mining agreed to pay Mali $160m in cash for the release of its CEO Terry Holohan and two employees who were detained following a meeting over allegations of unpaid tax.

Bloomberg News said Barrick had offered the Government $370m to settle a tax claim arising from a government audit. The cash-strapped military junta has threatened to take back Barrick’s Loulo mine concession when the current permit expires in 2026.

Spokespeople for Mali’s finance ministry and justice ministry couldn’t be reached for comment. Barrick declined to comment, said Bloomberg.